This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Davis Hovey reports that the only salmon buyer in Kodiak’s Alitak Bay is pulling out just before the summer season begins, Brian Venua offers a story on new funding for mapping harmful algal blooms on the Oscar Dyson, and then Davis Hovey is back with a sad tale of herring gone unharvested, all produced in the shining production palaces of KMXT.