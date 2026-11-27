The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is considering several options to replace the Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges south of Kodiak and reduce future flooding on the road. Possible solutions include replacing the bridges outright to raising Sargent Creek Road or even altering the water channels.

Both bridges have cracked concrete girders according to the department and the sole road connecting Bells Flats to Kodiak has been flooded in that area multiple times in recent years. According to a report from HDR, Inc. out of Anchorage, Sargent Creek Road is likely to see water flood over the top of the road two to four times per year under the existing conditions.

During a public open house for the project on Nov. 18, the department laid out seven alternatives aside from doing nothing and letting the bridges keep deteriorating, which would eventually cut off road access for residents living south of Sargent Creek. This was the second public meeting held in Kodiak for the project; the first was in November of 2025.

Taylor Horne, an environmental lead on the project with engineering firm HDR, Inc. based out of their Anchorage office, said the number one priority is to replace the bridges.

“There's also seeing if something could be done about the flooding issue on Sargent Creek Road, and then addressing the pedestrian issue, the tourist issues that happen when it's the height of bear season down there," he said.

According to the report, the only options that prevent Sargent Creek from flooding onto the road in the future involve raising and realigning the road.

The cheaper option, Alternative 2A, would raise the road by 880 feet without realigning the creek. That keeps more water in the creek and does not address potential restrictions to the channel flow, like built up sediment deposits.

Alaska Department of Transportation Alternative 2A out of the project's proposed alternatives involves realigning the water edge of the Sargent Creek 23 feet eastward.

For an estimated cost of $45 million, the option to raise Sargent Creek Road and realign the creek uses a larger bridge to absorb the extra water flow and mitigate fish impacts.

Regardless of how the bridges are replaced, any option costs a minimum of $27 million and requires annual maintenance of at least $44,000.

Replacing the Sargent Creek bridge specifically was included in the Alaska DOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan released in September. According to the draft plan, $6.7 million is being set aside by the state to replace that bridge in the next few years, between 2027 and 2030.

Horne said including the Sargent Creek bridge portion of the project in the draft STIP is important, but it doesn’t address the bigger picture.

“Certainly, we know that the Sargent Creek Bridge is very dynamic and does need to be replaced," Horne said. "So what happened was that project got in the STIP, then effectively was put on pause for a bit for this planning and this study to happen, to figure out, ‘hey, this is a problem that's bigger than one bridge. It's this whole area.’”

He said the final DOT bridge project could also benefit pedestrian access and wildlife viewing in the Womens Bay area. Those elements will be included in HDR’s draft report that’s expected to be finished in the spring.

Horne said the report will also include input from various landowners in the area like the Kodiak Island Borough, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Koniag, some of whom are also part of an advisory committee with the project.

The public can submit comments on the proposed options for replacing the Russian River and Sargent Creek bridges through the end of the year, until Jan. 1, by going online to Kodiakpel.com.