Kodiak’s Peterson Elementary School has received a Blue and Gold Ribbon award from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development for student growth in the 2024-2025 school year. It was one of just twelve schools across the state to receive the state honor from the past two years.

The award celebrates student academic achievement and growth, and aims to highlight strategies that help schools succeed. It’s a state-specific replacement for the federal Blue Ribbon Award, which sunsetted in 2025 .

Damon Hargraves, the interim superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, was principal of Peterson Elementary in 2024 and 2025. He said the award was a welcome surprise.

“We won in the area of growth, which, as a teacher, as an educator, that's really the one that you like to see," he said. "Because that means that what we're doing is working.”

To decide the awardees for the growth category, the state evaluated students at each school from year to year to see how much their test scores improved over time. Hargraves said that a number of factors helped students at Peterson improve their scores, like professional development opportunities for teachers and an all-hands-on-deck approach to helping every student.

“Even our kindergarten and first grade teachers, if they weren't working with their own students, they would go up and help our fourth and fifth graders," he said.

Hargraves said that this collaboration helped the elementary school respond quickly to students’ changing needs, and allowed more experienced teachers to mentor new teachers.

Now as interim superintendent, Hargraves said he’s planning to continue fostering teacher collaboration throughout the district. And he said he’s proud of what the teachers in this district have accomplished so far.

“I look back and think about just the thousands of things that the teachers did during that period of time that led up to the award, where I just know that they were never expecting anybody to even notice," he said. "So it's special to get this award.

Other Blue and Gold Ribbon awardees included schools in the Kenai Peninsula, Skagway and Wrangell school districts.