Veterans Day 2024: A collaboration with 'Puffin Podcast' from Peterson Elementary School
Today, Nov. 11, is Veteran’s Day when the country recognizes and honors its military service members across the nation. Here on Kodiak Island, we have many active and retired military men and women who served in various branches of the military, including Coast Guard, Navy, Alaska Territorial Guard, and other military service members.
This post is a small way to recognize as many of those members of the armed forces as we can. In collaboration with the Puffin Press Podcast team at Peterson Elementary School, KMXT is sharing a couple of interviews with various military members across Kodiak.
First, 5th grader Isabella Laflin and 3rd grader Adalind Trahan interview Greg Klyman (USCG). Klyman is currently retired Coast Guard and works as a substitute teacher for Peterson Elementary School.
And then we hear Annie Edwards and Trahan interview Erin Edwards (USCG). Erin Edwards is currently a Paraprofessional and Kindergarten Aide for Peterson Elementary School.
We also would like to recognize all those who served in the Alaska Territorial Guard on Kodiak Island. Many of these people have not received their discharge yet from the State of Alaska. If you or your family member is on the list below and has yet to receive discharge documents, contact the state office of Veterans Affairs.
Here is a list of names and ranks of ATG members who's drill location was in Kodiak according to the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs:
Thank you to all our veterans for your service!