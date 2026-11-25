Chirikof is a grassy, windswept island about 180 miles southwest of Kodiak city. Nobody lives there — it’s best known for its large population of feral cows. But a new study has found that a fault that passes through the island could play a role in making tsunamis bigger.

Mike West, Alaska’s state seismologist, said that Chirikof Island, although remote, is a great place for science. He explained that most of Alaska’s earthquake activity can only be studied underwater.

“There are just a few places where there are islands that pop up above the water and give you the chance to walk around and actually look,” he said. “Chirikof Island is one of these little geologic gems.”

Earthquakes that happen on subduction zones — which is where one tectonic plate dives under another — can generate huge tsunamis. But West, who leads the Alaska Earthquake Center at UAF, said faults in a place called the forearc zone can make tsunamis even worse. The forearc is what scientists call part of the area above a subduction zone.

“We've learned over the last few decades that they played a significant role in the tsunami created in 1964,” he said. “So there's a growing understanding that they're actually a really important part of the tsunami story.”

That’s what drew the study's authors, a team of California-based scientists, to Chirikof Island in 2023. A study back in 1962 had mapped two faults that ran through Chirikof Island, including one called the Chirikof Fault.

Suoya Fan, who is now a geologist at the University of Pittsburg but was then at UC Santa Barbara, wanted to take a fresh look at it. He and two other researchers endured a choppy, two-hour seaplane ride from Kodiak to get there.

“No one is living on the island now, so we had to bring all our supplies,” he said. “We camped there, cooked there by ourselves.”

Suoya Fan An aerial view of the scarp, or slope, created by the Chirikof Fault on Chirikof Island. Scientists journeyed to the island to figure out whether the fault could make tsunamis worse in the event of an earthquake.

Every day, the team hiked to a spot on the southwest end of the island, where they could see a cliff structure created by the Chirikof Fault’s movement. They measured and sampled the area to find out how old it was, and how much the fault has moved over time. Then they compared those measurements to satellite imaging.

Fan said there were two big takeaways. One: the fault has been active for at least 6,000 years and has been reactivated a bunch of times over that span. Two: the fault moved a couple of centimeters during a big earthquake off Chignik in 2021.

“This tells us that maybe this fault is easily reactivated,” he said. “If another big earthquake occurs beneath this island, it could create more displacement along the fault.”

Which could then make for a bigger tsunami.

Fan and his team published their work in the journal Geology on Oct. 9. He said they don’t have all the answers: his team still wants to confirm the fault’s age and figure out how far it extends. But he said the information they gathered will help geologists build better models of the area, so they can better predict where tsunamis could happen and how bad they can be.

West, from UAF, was not involved in the study. But he said research into the relationship between earthquakes and tsunamis is urgently important.

“One of the most impactful areas of study that we have is figuring out which of those earthquakes are going to create big tsunamis and which ones are not,” West said.

And since the waters around Kodiak and the Aleutians have seen some pretty big earthquakes over the past five years, West said studies like Fan’s are more urgent than ever.