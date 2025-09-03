Small earthquake strikes south of Kodiak Island

A small earthquake struck about 100 miles south of Kodiak around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1.

No injuries or damage has been reported, though some residents reported feeling light shaking on social media. The National Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any warnings or advisories.

The Alaska Earthquake Center has it listed as a magnitude 5 , followed by five aftershocks within an hour of the initial shake.

The Kodiak Archipelago was put into tsunami advisories twice this year, both in July. Neither produced a significant tsunami.