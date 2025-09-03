© 2025

Small earthquake strikes south of Kodiak Island

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:15 AM AKDT
A small earthquake struck about 100 miles south of Kodiak around 3 a.m. on Sept. 1.

No injuries or damage has been reported, though some residents reported feeling light shaking on social media. The National Tsunami Warning Center did not issue any warnings or advisories.

The Alaska Earthquake Center has it listed as a magnitude 5, followed by five aftershocks within an hour of the initial shake.

The Kodiak Archipelago was put into tsunami advisories twice this year, both in July. Neither produced a significant tsunami.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.

Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
