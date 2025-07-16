Kodiak EOC signals all clear after tsunami warnings issued Wednesday Afternoon

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center issued the all-clear for the tsunami advisory at 2:45 p.m. Residents are now permitted to leave their evacuation zones and return to their homes or work.

Editor's note: The headline and description were updated to reflect the all clear.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

Kodiak Island and the Alaska Peninsula are still under a tsunami advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center reported a 6-inch wave was confirmed by the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the center could not confirm where the wave was detected. The first wave in Kodiak is still expected at 2:40 p.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center has recorded more than 20 aftershocks since the initial earthquake, the largest being a magnitude 5.2 so far.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service has downgraded its tsunami warning to an advisory, however a tsunami has been confirmed and some impacts are expected. The first waves are forecasted at 2:41, according to the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center. It is unknown how large waves may be. Local sirens will cycle every 15 minutes if necessary.

UPDATED 1:30 p.m. July 16, 2025

The first wave is forecasted at 2:41, according to the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center. Local sirens will sound again if necessary.

Original article

The National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning for communities on the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake about 50 miles south of Sand Point. The warning includes the southern end of the Alaska Peninsula, along the coast, and up to both sides of Cook Inlet.

The earthquake struck at about 12:37 p.m. local time at a depth of about 12 miles, according to the USGS .

It is not known yet if the earthquake generated significant tsunami waves, but anyone in a tsunami inundation zone should start looking for higher ground.

Evacuation zones:

People living in the City of Kodiak need to evacuate to Kodiak High School for people who live fewer than 100 feet above sea level. People in the high school should evacuate to the auditorium.

Women’s Bay Area and Bell’s Flats residents should evacuate to high ground behind Bell’s Flats such as near the Women’s Bay Fire Hall.

U.S. Coast Guard Base personnel should follow the base’s evacuation routes.

Monashka Bay and Bayside Fire District residents should evacuate to the North Star Elementary School building.

Villages should evacuate to their respective school buildings. Locations include:



Chiniak School or Chiniak Tsunami Shelter

Karluk Community Building

Larsen Bay Tsunami Shelter

Old Harbor's Nuiaq Tsunami and Community Center

Ouzinkie Tsunami Shelter

Editor's note: A previous version of the original story listed the Old Harbor Clinic as the evacuation point, or the previous point. It was updated to list the Nuniaq Tsunami and Community Center.