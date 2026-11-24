Sailings on the M/V Tustumena could be canceled through Saturday evening, Nov. 28, according to the Alaska Marine Highway System. That means those hoping to use the ferry for their holiday travel this week will likely have to make other plans.

According to a service notice posted Nov. 23, the Tusty is out of commission due to minor boat hull damage it suffered while in Whittier over the weekend. Gabe Strong, a public information officer at the Alaska Marine Highway System, told KMXT that the ship collided with a protruding piling during high tide, which punched a hole in the hull. The Tusty was providing supplemental service to Cordova and Whittier as the M/V Aurora undergoes extended repairs .

The mainliner ferry was slated to make stops in Port Lions, Ouzinkie, Kodiak, Homer, and Seldovia this week. But Strong said the ship is still docked in Whittier , and crews were on their way from Seward on Monday to make repairs.

Strong said it’s a fairly minor repair, and it’s possible the ferry could be back online earlier than Saturday. But if the full cancellation holds, the Tustumena is expected to resume its sailing from Kodiak to Ouzinkie, Port Lions, and Homer the evening of Nov. 28.

According to a Facebook post from the local ferry terminal, they are in the process of rebooking customers in the order they appear on the manifest.

This is at least the Tusty’s second repair-related cancellation of the year. The vessel was forced to cancel sailings this May because of issues with its bow thruster.

At 62 years old, the Tustumena has more than doubled her expected service lifespan , and is the oldest active mainliner ferry in the state’s fleet. The Tusty's replacement vessel is currently in the design and construction phase with Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors in Louisiana. According to the state of Alaska , the new vessel is slated to be completed in 2029.

To see the latest Tustumena sailing schedule and cancellations, go online to https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/.