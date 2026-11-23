Federal investigators say the pilot in a fatal plane crash north of Kodiak on Oct. 30 failed to retract the landing gear used to take off from a runway before attempting to land on water. That’s according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released last week, Nov. 19.

The report says two hunters chartered the Vertigo Air Taxi Cessna 185 on Oct. 30 to fly about 25 miles from Kodiak to a remote cabin in Blue Fox Bay on Afognak Island. The float-equipped plane took off just before 9 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, the report says, the plane was approaching water during a landing attempt with its landing gear still extended.

The pilot, who was not identified in the report, told the NTSB that he had not retracted the landing gear after leaving Kodiak.

The report says that, upon hitting the water, the plane, “violently nosed over and came to rest inverted."

The pilot and one of the passengers, who also was not identified, were able to escape with minor injuries. The other passenger was Kodiak resident, dispatcher and volunteer firefighter James Osowski.

Alaska State Troopers say 33-year-old Osowski was trapped inside the submerged plane and died. Good Samaritans recovered his body and flew him back to Kodiak.

Vertigo Air Taxi has not publicly addressed the crash and did not respond to KMXT’s requests for comment. The Kodiak company was sued in March of 2025 for wrongful death involving a separate fatal crash that occurred in July of 2023 near Old Harbor.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, Peter Knudson, said a final report on what caused the fatal crash will be released in about a year. That report is expected to include additional information from the two survivors, including the pilot.