Kodiak College's CAMP funding renewed for another year

Kodiak College received more than $450,000 from a federal grant to fund the third year of its College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP. That’s according to a press release the college sent out on July 28.

The program provides financial aid for expenses like tuition, housing, and books, as well as free counseling, tutoring, and other benefits. It’s for first year undergraduate students from migrant and seasonal farmwork backgrounds, including those who work on fishing sites. Kodiak’s CAMP program got its start in 2024 along with the University of Alaska Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula College.

According to information provided by the college, Kodiak’s CAMP program is slated to receive more than $2 million in federal funding between 2024 and 2029. The Trump administration froze funding for the program in July 2025, then released it in September.

The funding freeze made last year difficult, said MJ McCown, director for CAMP at Kodiak College.

“We ended up getting it super late, and then it was kind of like a mad dash at that point to find students, get them qualified for the program, and then get funding out to them," she said. "But this year, we’re in much better shape.”

In Kodiak, CAMP primarily serves seasonal seafood workers. According to the college’s news release, it has been a success so far. The program has a goal of serving 25 students per year, but according to the press release, there are currently 30 students participating.

McCown said she is hoping to do more recruiting in Kodiak’s villages this year. And she’s planning on traveling to Southeast Alaska and Fairbanks to recruit students from further afield.

“There are a lot more people that are qualified to join CAMP than it looks like when you read the regulations," she said. "So I really just encourage anyone that is even considering going to college to definitely make sure you have a conversation with CAMP at Kodiak College to see if you’re eligible.”

Kodiak College’s fall semester starts August 24th. If you’re interested in CAMP, McCown said it’s not too late to reach out.