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2026 commencement at Kodiak College will be director's last

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM AKDT
Cheryl Siemers (left) and Jacelyn Keys (right) in Keys' office, Nov. 18, 2025.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
UAA's newly appointed Chancellor, Cheryl Siemers (left) and Kodiak College's outgoing Director, Jacelyn Keys (right) in Keys' office, Nov. 18, 2025.

Kodiak College’s top administrator is transitioning to a statewide role as the director of workforce development for the University of Alaska system.

Jacelyn Keys took over as director of Kodiak College as enrollment crashed during the pandemic in 2020. Under her watch, the college says enrollment has rebounded, its role as a hub for workforce development has expanded, its finances have turned around, and it’s become stronger and more stable. 

For example, two years ago Keys helped bring in a federal grant worth nearly $4 million to support seasonal and migrant workers pursuing higher education. 
She already began transitioning to her new role in February but is still living and working in Kodiak.  

Jackie Cason, an English professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage with more than two decades of experience in the system, will be the college’s interim director. The application period for the director position is open through May 8, but according to Catalina Myers, the communications and public media manager with UAA, applications may still be considered after that date.

Keys will be recognized during the Kodiak College commencement ceremony Friday, May 8, when 38 students are set to graduate with a variety of associate degrees and certificates. That includes five GEDs, four occupational endorsement certificates in marine service technology – KMXT's Davis Hovey will be one of those recipients – and three Alutiiq language certificates.

Tonight’s commencement will also be professor Kitty Deal’s last as a regular staff member. Deal started at the college 15 years ago in 2009 and is set to retire at the end of June. UAA has awarded her emerita status, the institution’s highest honorary title for retiring faculty.

Kodiak College’s commencement begins at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. tonight. 

From left to right, Aubrey Mullen, Bralyn Nixon, Dr. Kitty Deal, and Nina Krumrey ahead of the 2026 Kodiak College commencement.
Sarah Ann Photography/Kodiak College
From left to right, Aubrey Mullen, Bralyn Nixon, Dr. Kitty Deal, and Nina Krumrey ahead of the 2026 Kodiak College commencement.
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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