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Images from Kodiak's Choose Respect March 2026

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published April 20, 2026 at 7:59 AM AKDT
Marchers gathered at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium just before noon on Wednesday, April 15 before beginning the Choose Respect March which lasted about 30 minutes.
1 of 11  — Outside auditorium entrance.JPG
Marchers gathered at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium just before noon on Wednesday, April 15 before beginning the Choose Respect March which lasted about 30 minutes.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
As marchers made their way down E. Rezanof Drive, in front of Kodiak Middle School, many cars honked their horns in support of the Choose Respect March on April 15.
2 of 11  — From above more people.JPG
As marchers made their way down E. Rezanof Drive, in front of Kodiak Middle School, many cars honked their horns in support of the Choose Respect March on April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
The Kodiak Island Borough Mayor, Jared Griffin, participated in the march alongside members of the Kodiak Police Department, staff from KIBSD and dozens of marchers. *Editor's note: Griffin is also the general manager of KMXT Radio, and has no editorial influence over KMXT's news coverage, story assignments, or the content of news reports.
3 of 11  — Marchers near school with front sign.JPG
The Kodiak Island Borough Mayor, Jared Griffin, participated in the march alongside members of the Kodiak Police Department, staff from KIBSD and dozens of marchers.
*Editor's note: Griffin is also the general manager of KMXT Radio, and has no editorial influence over KMXT's news coverage, story assignments, or the content of news reports.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
70 Kodiak residents of all ages and identities participated in Wednesday's march to publicly stand together against domestic violence and chose respect.
4 of 11  — Choose Respect signs.JPG
70 Kodiak residents of all ages and identities participated in Wednesday's march to publicly stand together against domestic violence and chose respect.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Many marchers made their own custom signs for this year's Choose Respect March in Kodiak on April 15.
5 of 11  — Love Shouldnt Hurt.JPG
Many marchers made their own custom signs for this year's Choose Respect March in Kodiak on April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Some participants made their own signs for the annual march which is sponsored by KANA, KWRCC, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak, the Native Village of Afognak and other organizations.
6 of 11  — Back of the line.JPG
Some participants made their own signs for the annual march which is sponsored by KANA, KWRCC, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak, the Native Village of Afognak and other organizations.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Some marchers carried standard signs that were provided by KWRCC and event organizers during the Choose Respect March on April 15.
7 of 11  — Respect Yourself.JPG
Some marchers carried standard signs encouraging respect that were provided by KWRCC and event organizers as a way to show support for a respectful Kodiak community.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
About 70 Kodiak residents participated in the march, which went around Kodiak Middle School on E. Rezanof Drive, then turned onto Powell Avenue as the group looped back to Kodiak High School.
8 of 11  — Whole line from back along Middle School.JPG
About 70 Kodiak residents participated in the march, which went around Kodiak Middle School on E. Rezanof Drive, then turned onto Powell Avenue before the group looped back to Kodiak High School on Lower Mill Bay Road.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Drivers in cars and trucks honked in support of the Choose Respect marchers as they made their way up Lower Mill Bay Road towards Mill Bay Road on Wednesday afternoon, April 15.
9 of 11  — cars and trucks honk in support of marchers.JPG
Drivers in cars and trucks honked in support of the Choose Respect marchers as they made their way up Lower Mill Bay Road towards Mill Bay Road on Wednesday afternoon, April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Rebecca Shields, the executive director of KWRCC, brought along her dog for the Choose Respect March on Wednesday.
10 of 11  — Dog in a bag.JPG
Rebecca Shields, the executive director of KWRCC, brought along her dog for the Choose Respect March on Wednesday.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
Marchers held signs as they walked a loop around the Kodiak Island Borough School District campus starting from the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium and ending outside Kodiak High School.
11 of 11  — Choose Respect in front of high school.JPG
Marchers held signs as they walked a loop around the Kodiak Island Borough School District campus on April 15, starting from the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium and ending outside Kodiak High School.
Davis Hovey/KMXT

On April 15, the Kodiak Women's Resource and Crisis Center, Kodiak Area Native Association, the Kodiak Police Department and several other organizations joined together to stand against domestic violence. Ellamy Tiller, the event organizer for KWRCC, said about 70 people showed up to this year's event. Tiller shared more information about the significance of the Choose Respect March during KMXT's Talk of the Rock on March 31.
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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