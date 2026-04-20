Images from Kodiak's Choose Respect March 2026

3 of 11 — Marchers near school with front sign.JPG

The Kodiak Island Borough Mayor, Jared Griffin, participated in the march alongside members of the Kodiak Police Department, staff from KIBSD and dozens of marchers.

*Editor's note: Griffin is also the general manager of KMXT Radio, and has no editorial influence over KMXT's news coverage, story assignments, or the content of news reports.

Davis Hovey/KMXT