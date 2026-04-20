Images from Kodiak's Choose Respect March 2026
1 of 11 — Outside auditorium entrance.JPG
Marchers gathered at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium just before noon on Wednesday, April 15 before beginning the Choose Respect March which lasted about 30 minutes.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
2 of 11 — From above more people.JPG
As marchers made their way down E. Rezanof Drive, in front of Kodiak Middle School, many cars honked their horns in support of the Choose Respect March on April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
3 of 11 — Marchers near school with front sign.JPG
The Kodiak Island Borough Mayor, Jared Griffin, participated in the march alongside members of the Kodiak Police Department, staff from KIBSD and dozens of marchers.
*Editor's note: Griffin is also the general manager of KMXT Radio, and has no editorial influence over KMXT's news coverage, story assignments, or the content of news reports.
*Editor's note: Griffin is also the general manager of KMXT Radio, and has no editorial influence over KMXT's news coverage, story assignments, or the content of news reports.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
4 of 11 — Choose Respect signs.JPG
70 Kodiak residents of all ages and identities participated in Wednesday's march to publicly stand together against domestic violence and chose respect.
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5 of 11 — Love Shouldnt Hurt.JPG
Many marchers made their own custom signs for this year's Choose Respect March in Kodiak on April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
6 of 11 — Back of the line.JPG
Some participants made their own signs for the annual march which is sponsored by KANA, KWRCC, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak, the Native Village of Afognak and other organizations.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
7 of 11 — Respect Yourself.JPG
Some marchers carried standard signs encouraging respect that were provided by KWRCC and event organizers as a way to show support for a respectful Kodiak community.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
8 of 11 — Whole line from back along Middle School.JPG
About 70 Kodiak residents participated in the march, which went around Kodiak Middle School on E. Rezanof Drive, then turned onto Powell Avenue before the group looped back to Kodiak High School on Lower Mill Bay Road.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
9 of 11 — cars and trucks honk in support of marchers.JPG
Drivers in cars and trucks honked in support of the Choose Respect marchers as they made their way up Lower Mill Bay Road towards Mill Bay Road on Wednesday afternoon, April 15.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
10 of 11 — Dog in a bag.JPG
Rebecca Shields, the executive director of KWRCC, brought along her dog for the Choose Respect March on Wednesday.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
11 of 11 — Choose Respect in front of high school.JPG
Marchers held signs as they walked a loop around the Kodiak Island Borough School District campus on April 15, starting from the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium and ending outside Kodiak High School.
Davis Hovey/KMXT