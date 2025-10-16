Two lowest vote getters in election hope to fill vacant Kodiak Island Borough Assembly seat

Four applicants have thrown their names into the hat to fill a one-year term on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly. The seat was left vacant on Sept. 2 after Ryan Sharratt resigned from the assembly due to family reasons.

The four applicants hoping to fill that seat include two that are currently running in the local municipal election for two other open borough assembly seats. All of the applicants must be qualified voters and have lived in the borough for at least one year prior to submitting their applications.

The borough assembly is expected to select one of these four applicants to fill the vacant assembly seat at tonight’s regular meeting on Oct. 16.

Rob Lindsey is a longtime commercial fisherman and said in his application that he has been a resident of Kodiak since 1961and is a graduate of Kodiak High School. Aside from applying to fill Sharratt’s former seat, Lindsey is also running for an assembly seat in this month’s election.

According to the canvassed election results, Lindsey has 628 votes which is the second to least amount out of the five candidates running.

Also up for consideration to fill the one-year term on the assembly is Caroline Roberts. She is the Population Health Coordinator for Kodiak Area Native Association and has lived in Kodiak since 2022. Roberts is also running for election and currently has the least amount of votes out of the candidates vying for two borough assembly seats.

The other two candidates who applied to fill Sharratt’s former seat are Joseph Mauer and Brenda Schwantes.

Mauer is a pharmacist at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. He’s been a resident for roughly 28 years and graduated from Kodiak High School in 2014. He previously lived in Kodiak from 1996 to 2020, and then moved back to town in 2021.

Schwantes has lived in Kodiak for twenty years, is a Kodiak High School alumni and is an employment services technician. She said in her application that she would seek to consolidate the Kodiak Island Borough with the City of Kodiak.