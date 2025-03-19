© 2025

Downed power line near Kodiak state airport turns into hours-long traffic jam

KMXT | By Brian Venua,
Davis Hovey
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:10 PM AKDT
A downed power line near Kodiak’s state airport caused a major traffic jam on Mar. 19 on the only road south of town. KMXT’s Davis Hovey talked to Reporter Brian Venua, who was one of dozens of drivers stuck in the jam.

This transcript was lightly edited for concision.

Davis Hovey: So Brian, tell us a little bit about how you ended up in the more than a mile-long traffic jam.

Brian Venua: I spent this morning at the Coast Guard’s Base Kodiak, talking to some folks about the new cutters. Getting there from town was fine, but on my way back, I just happened to get stuck.

D: The state filed a 511 alert, or a road condition warning from the Department of Transportation, saying the road was blocked starting a bit before noon and anticipated it wouldn’t reopen until the afternoon. Do you know what caused the roadblock?

B: It looked like either a car or a trailer hit a power pole and seemed to knock it over. The official statements from Kodiak Electric Association and from the state seemed to confirm that it was just too dangerous to let any traffic go through until they could get some workers on the scene.

D: So how long were you stuck in traffic?

B: I got there heading north towards town around 11:40 and we didn’t start moving until a bit after 1 pm, so almost an hour and a half. It looked like the power line was just a bit south of the airport, so people were likely able to and from flights to town, but anyone coming to or from the base, Bells Flats, or further out the road ended up getting stuck.

At one point a Coast Guard security vehicle drove by with a loudspeaker announcing “20-30 more minutes. You can probably nap another 15.” It was nice for them to give us at least some kind of estimate how much longer we’d be waiting.

Some people got tired of it though and just turned around. I’m assuming they just went back home or back to the base. A lot of people just turned off our cars since we were stuck for so long – including me. Last I heard some people were still dealing with single-lane traffic with flaggers hours even after I got through.

D: I haven’t lived here too long, but it seems traffic like this is pretty rare for Kodiak, isn’t it?

B: Yeah, it was pretty jarring to see bumper-to-bumper traffic in Kodiak of all places. I went to college in the Lower 48, and getting out of traffic was part of how I ended up back in Alaska.

At first it was pretty funny just being stuck in traffic, and the sheer novelty was charming. If anything it definitely made me feel more grateful for how much of a rarity this kind of thing is.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
