Husband and wife snowmachine racers with Kodiak ties hope to finish Iron Dog together

Saturday, Feb. 15 marks the beginning of this year’s Iron Dog snowmachine race, a 2,500-mile trek from Big Lake to Nome, with a loop through the Northwest Arctic, and then back to Big Lake. And out of the 30 teams signed up for the pro class, one team has a Kodiak connection.

Timothy and Hillarie Gossett of team #26 are the son and daughter-in-law to Tim Gossett Sr., a longtime Kodiak resident and fisherman. Both have finished the race before – Hillarie in 2023 where she took 14th place and Timothy last year when he finished in 7th.

If the Wasilla pair both finish this year, they would be the first husband and wife duo in the pro class to complete the Iron Dog.

Reaching the finish line is no easy feat, with grueling trail conditions that sometimes lead to serious injuries, mechanical issues can also result in machines catching fire, and cold and challenging weather which can lead to severe frostbite.

Last year’s winners Cody Barber and Brett Lapham are absent from the roster this year. But the field of racers does include a handful of past champions and rookies from places like Wisconsin, New Hampshire and even Nevada. According to his race bio, Kris Kaltenbacher of team #18 grew up in Dillingham but now calls Sparks, Nevada home.

The race kicks off in Big Lake tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. There will be a race restart scheduled at the halfway point from Nome on Thursday on Feb. 20. Top finishers are expected to arrive back in Big Lake in a week.