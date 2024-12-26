Downtown firework show returns for New Year's Eve

The City of Kodiak is bringing back its firework show for New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. It’s the second year in a row for the local display after over a decade-long hiatus.

“The success of last year’s inaugural fireworks show demonstrated the strength of our community spirit,” Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson wrote in a press release.

The show will be set up once again downtown at Oscar’s Spit near the St. Paul Harbor, which will be closed to both vehicle and foot traffic.

According to the National Weather Service, New Year’s Eve is expected to be rainy, with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and a low of about 30 degrees. If the show is cancelled for weather, it will be rescheduled for New Year’s Day at the same time.

Fireworks are expected to be visible from anywhere facing downtown Kodiak.