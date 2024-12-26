© 2024

Downtown firework show returns for New Year's Eve

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:10 PM AKST
The dock between Petro Marine and the Bean and Bloom cafe is a common spot for people to be a little closer to boats as they sail by.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Fireworks during the 2024 Harbor Lights boat parade.

The City of Kodiak is bringing back its firework show for New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. It's the second year in a row for the local display after over a decade-long hiatus.

"The success of last year's inaugural fireworks show demonstrated the strength of our community spirit," Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson wrote in a press release.

The City of Kodiak is bringing back its firework show for New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. It’s the second year in a row for the local display after over a decade-long hiatus.

“The success of last year’s inaugural fireworks show demonstrated the strength of our community spirit,” Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson wrote in a press release.

The show will be set up once again downtown at Oscar’s Spit near the St. Paul Harbor, which will be closed to both vehicle and foot traffic.

According to the National Weather Service, New Year’s Eve is expected to be rainy, with a high temperature around 40 degrees, and a low of about 30 degrees. If the show is cancelled for weather, it will be rescheduled for New Year’s Day at the same time.

Fireworks are expected to be visible from anywhere facing downtown Kodiak.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
