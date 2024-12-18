Small landslide strikes near Providence in Kodiak

Heavy rain last week triggered a landslide that struck near Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center on Dec. 10. No injuries or structure damage were reported. The landslide did not block the road, but state crews did clean up a nearby sidewalk.

Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer for the south coast region of the Alaska Department of Transportation, said the landslide was relatively small.

“They (DOT crews) dug out 10 total dump truck loads of material and fortunately, the City of Kodiak stepped in and helped out with that effort to speed it up,” he said.

Geologists call incidents like this a shallow landslide, and Dapcevich said they happen “pretty frequently.” The DOT doesn’t have any stability concerns over slides like this. Dapcevich called it more of a “cleanup nuisance.”

This is the second shallow landslide in Kodiak this year. This spring, one damaged at least one home .

Dapcevich said people should report issues and concerns to the DOT . While landslides in Kodiak haven't been life-threatening in recent years, he said the state is concerned about the area, especially during heavy rainfall.