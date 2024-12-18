© 2024

Small landslide strikes near Providence in Kodiak

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:30 AM AKST
A small landslide struck several dozen feet from the road to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center's emergency room.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
No injuries or structure damage were reported. Alaska Department of Transportation crews dug out 10 total dump truck loads of material.

Heavy rain last week triggered a landslide that struck near Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center on Dec. 10. No injuries or structure damage were reported. The landslide did not block the road, but state crews did clean up a nearby sidewalk.

Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer for the south coast region of the Alaska Department of Transportation, said the landslide was relatively small.

“They (DOT crews) dug out 10 total dump truck loads of material and fortunately, the City of Kodiak stepped in and helped out with that effort to speed it up,” he said.

Geologists call incidents like this a shallow landslide, and Dapcevich said they happen “pretty frequently.” The DOT doesn’t have any stability concerns over slides like this. Dapcevich called it more of a “cleanup nuisance.”

This is the second shallow landslide in Kodiak this year. This spring, one damaged at least one home.

Dapcevich said people should report issues and concerns to the DOT. While landslides in Kodiak haven't been life-threatening in recent years, he said the state is concerned about the area, especially during heavy rainfall.

The landslide did not damage any infrastructure, however did cover part of the sidewalk.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
