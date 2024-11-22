© 2024

Record heat for late November hits Kodiak Island

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:16 PM AKST
Kodiak recorded one of its warmest November days on record Thursday, Nov. 21.

More specifically, Thursday was the warmest Nov. 21 in local climate history, which goes back to 1913, when a record high temperature of 58 degrees was recorded at the Kodiak Airport.

The balmy fall weather comes after a string of sunny, clear days this week in Kodiak.

According to the National Weather Service’s climate data, the previous high temperature for Nov. 21 was 51 degrees back in 1978. That was also the only other year in history that the temperature exceeded 50 degrees on that same day. NWS data lists the average temperature for that day in Kodiak at 35 degrees.

Climatologist Rick Thoman, who works for the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, confirmed with KMXT via email that Thursday’s temperature was not only a daily record, but also the fourth highest temperature on record during the month of November in Kodiak’s climate history.

For comparison, last year in 2023 the maximum temperature on Nov. 21 only reached 37 degrees.
Davis Hovey
