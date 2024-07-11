Kodiak's Acting City Manager and Harbormaster are two finalists for city manager job

The list of candidates for the City of Kodiak’s next manager is now cut down to two people; both are already city employees.

Sixteen candidates from all over the country submitted their applications by the deadline in late May for the local city manager job. The two finalists are Acting City Manager Josie Bahnke and Kodiak’s Port Director and Harbormaster Dave Johnson.

During the city’s hiring committee meeting on July 10 Councilmember Rich Walker suggested the group focus on Bahnke and Johnson rather than looking at the other finalists, which would have included Samuel Sulkosky and Kim Zimmerman of Pennsylvania.

“We have two qualified people, as far as I’m concerned, that are here, local. And they know Kodiak and they’ve been around. I think they both, with their backgrounds, would serve Kodiak well," Walker said.

The councilmember added that he felt the other two finalists did not come close to knowing what Bahnke and Johnson understand about the inner workings of the local city government.

Despite some discussion about potentially leaving the door open for the other finalists, the rest of the hiring committee members agreed with Walker.

Mayor Pat Branson told the group she is not interested in bringing in someone from Pennsylvania when there are local applicants.

“I think what’s important right now is that we have stability for the city and the staff, and that we move forward and get back to business. And schedule some interviews, that’s what I’m interested in," Branson explained.

Interviews with the two local finalists are scheduled for July 16-17. The full city council could vote to hire the next city manager as soon as its next regular meeting on July 25.