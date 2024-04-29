Kodiak’s deputy manager will be acting city manager for three months

Kodiak City Council has appointed a temporary city manager to take over for outgoing manager, Mike Tvenge, starting on Wednesday, May 1.

All five present Council members during last week’s city council meeting unanimously selected current Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke to fill that role for the next few months, until July 30. Councilmember John Whiddon was absent.

Bahnke has served as the city’s deputy manager for the last five years. Mayor Pat Branson noted during the April 25 city council meeting that selecting an acting city manager is the Council’s responsibility and would provide some stability for the community.

“The deputy manager performs the functions of the city manager and other duties when assigned,” Branson stated. “One reason for creating the role of deputy manager and adopting that code, was to provide a much needed backup position for the manager, and in the manager’s absence.”

Councilmember Charles Davidson acknowledged at Thursday night’s meeting that the city is running smoothly right now with the current staff in place. But he also pointed out that this is only a temporary arrangement.

“And I’m really appreciative of our Deputy City Manager being willing to take it, but I hope that council realize that… that it’s a two-man job,” Davidson said.

According to city documents, Banke’s contract as acting city manager is in effect from May 1 through the end of July. Her salary has not been determined yet. However, the current city manager job postinglists the starting salary at $175,000 annually. According to Mayor Branson the Kodiak City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 29 to set Bahnke’s hourly rate.