Rep. Stutes poised to run unopposed for Alaska House seat ahead of filing deadline

The filing deadline to run for Kodiak’s seat in the Alaska House of Representatives is Saturday. As of Friday, incumbent Republican Louise Stutes, is the only candidate running for House District 5, which includes Kodiak Island, along with Cordova and Seward.

Carol Beecher, the director of the Alaska Division of Elections, said interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Saturday to submit all the necessary documents.

“It’s basically a candidacy declaration and then they have to file a financial disclosure with Alaska Public Offices Commission, and they should do that before they file with us [Division of Elections] because we have to have that information," Beecher said. "And it’s important to understand APOC will not be open [Saturday, June 1].”

So far, Beecher said there are no other challengers who have filed paperwork to run against Rep. Stutes.

In other districts across the state, last minute candidates have come out of the woodwork to challenge incumbents, including many former legislators. Other current legislators, like Rep. Dan Ortiz of Ketchikan, have decided not to seek reelection. Ortiz just announced his surprising decision earlier this week, on May 29.

Once all filed candidates are certified for all the open races, the Division of Elections is expected to release a final list next week. The Primary Election takes place on Aug. 20.