Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska announces road closures ahead of the weekend

Fossil Beach, at the southern end of Kodiak Island road system, will be closed Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, from 5-10 p.m. The Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska at Narrow Cape announced the road closure March 28.

After that initial announcement, PSCA released an update on the evening of March 29 stating Fossil Beach would be open on Saturday, March 30, but closed both Monday, April 1 and Tuesday, April 2 from 5-10 p.m.

Officials for the spaceport did not mention in their communications why the area will be closed, only saying it was for operations at the facility.

Some Kodiak residents have expressedconcerns with the spaceport closing the road in the past. However, spaceport officials have attempted to improve communication and transparency, by placing large signs along the Chiniak Highway in Women’s Bay and Pasagshak Road to announce closures.

More information on the spaceport’s road closures can be found on the company’s website.

The last rocket launch attempt from the spaceport crashed in January of last year. The last successful launch was in 2022. Officials have confirmed they’re preparing for an upcoming rocket launch but have not announced the next launch window.

*Updated March 31, 2024