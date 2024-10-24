© 2024

Alaska House District 5 candidate forum hosted by KBBI in Homer

KMXT
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:15 PM AKDT
The two candidates running for Alaska House District 5 to represent Cordova, Kodiak, and Seward in 2024 are Leighton Radner and Louise Stutes.
KMXT
Two candidates are running to represent Kodiak, Seward, and Cordova in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent candidate Louise Stutes, a Republican from Kodiak, is running against challenger Leighton Radner of Seward. Radner is a member of Libertarian Party of Alaska.

This forum was held Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Seward Community Library and Museum. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye and KBBI's Simon Lopez co-hosted the forum, which was broadcast on KBBI radio in Homer.

Election day is Nov. 5.
Elections
