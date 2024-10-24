Alaska House District 5 candidate forum hosted by KBBI in Homer

Two candidates are running to represent Kodiak, Seward, and Cordova in the Alaska House of Representatives. Incumbent candidate Louise Stutes, a Republican from Kodiak, is running against challenger Leighton Radner of Seward. Radner is a member of Libertarian Party of Alaska.

This forum was held Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Seward Community Library and Museum. The Peninsula Clarion’s Jake Dye and KBBI's Simon Lopez co-hosted the forum, which was broadcast on KBBI radio in Homer.

Election day is Nov. 5.