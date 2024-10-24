Interview: Alaska State House District 5 Incumbent Louise Stutes

*Editor's Note: The audio in this article is an abbreviated version of the full interview between Louise Stutes and KMXT Radio that was recorded on Oct. 22, 2024. For more information on Stutes' stances on a variety of topics, visit the Alaska Beacon voter guide online for free.

Louise Stutes: I am Louis Stutes and I am a candidate for House District 5, and I'm pretty excited about it.

Davis Hovey, KMXT: So why are you running again this year?

Stutes: There's a lot of things, you know the old adage, ‘well, there's a few things that didn't get done that I want to see get done.’

I feel like I've been successful. I feel like I've helped out my district, and I still enjoy the job. I find it a challenge, and I think everybody needs a challenge. And this is it for me.

KMXT: So kind of looking a little bit deeper into those things that you've been working on and things that you're still hoping to accomplish. What are some of those top priorities you’d like to focus on?

Stutes: I've got several. Of course, the [Alaska] Marine Highway System. The Tustumena has been fully funded, so I want to see it move forward. I want to see those dollars dedicated to the new TRV, which is the Tustumena Replacement Vessel. We've got trouble with our fisheries. I'm fortunate enough to be on the Seafood Task Force. It's been a very rewarding task force, and I'm very hopeful that we're going to be able to make some progress in helping out our seafood industry, which in turn helps out our fishermen, which in turn helps out our transportation. It’s a trickle down situation.

In so far as Seward is concerned, there's a new dock that's going to be built in conjunction with Royal Caribbean cruise lines. I'm excited about that. I'm particularly excited because I've been working with the Alaska Railroad and with the City of Seward. And to me, this is step one in getting the Alaska Marine Highway System back into Seward. There's a lot of people in Seward that are excited about that prospect, as am I. I think that's really important. I think it's important that with the expansion of tourism in Seward, they have some real issues with their medical facilities there that needs to be addressed. It absolutely needs to be addressed. So that's another thing.

And then you look at Cordova, and Cordova is expanding their seafood industry there. They are really front and center. Cordova is an incredible community. They have done a lot for themselves. They are continuing to move forward in that direction. They have a new harbor. It's something to look at and say, we need that in Kodiak. We need to get a new harbor here. So it's really an exciting time. I like to be an optimist.

KMXT: So obviously, those three that you mentioned, Cordova, Kodiak, and Seward, are included in House District 5. A lot of commercial fishermen throughout each of those communities… they're all having hard times right now. They're all struggling. I know you mentioned the Seafood Task Force, but is there anything specific you would propose to address some of the issues plaguing the commercial fishing industry?

Stutes: I think that they are being addressed via this task force, because we are not zeroing in on any one sector or any one species or any one gear type, it's as a whole. And so I feel with all the people in the know, so to speak, for me to say, 'this is what I think we ought to do...' I think listening to the stakeholders is what is going to direct us and give us real results.

KMXT: Going back to something else you mentioned, of course, one of your priorities is the marine highway system. We see the Tusty coming and going from Kodiak and our communities on the island frequently. But as you also mentioned, it seems like there's room to bring the ferry system back to Seward as well, which is promising. So what are you looking at, specifically in terms of infrastructure, the TRV, other ways to support AMHS?

Stutes: I was speaking with somebody that is working with the new Tustumena, and obviously with AMHS. And there is some direction that there will not only be the new Tustumena, but very possibly, another ocean going vessel. So there will be two. It's pretty exciting because with the AMHOB Board, which is the Alaska Marine Highway Operating Board, they're looking long term. They're setting out a 20-year plan. That's exciting to me. Our fleet is in tough shape. We have Southeast, we have communities that absolutely depend on ferry service, and we need to make sure we can provide it. The new direction and the new management in the marine highway system has that long term vision, which is really, really a gift to the state and to the marine highway system. And they’re going to try and standardize the fleet. Right now, if one vessel breaks down, they got to call Europe to get a part. But yet, if another vessel breaks down, they can go down to Mississippi or Michigan or someplace, and get a part. And the anticipation is to standardize our fleet. So I'm very hopeful. You know, eight years ago or six years ago, there was a question as to whether we were going to have a marine highway system at all. So we've managed to crest that hump, I believe.

KMXT: Certainly in part thanks to your support...



Stutes: To Alaskans, really. I happen to be in the driver's seat where I could facilitate it, but Alaskans let the state know we want our marine highway system, because it is really an economic driver for the whole state and the military truly depends on it.



KMXT: Switching gears a little bit here, we're going to talk briefly about the permanent fund. I asked this to the other candidate as well, Leighton Radner, and so I have to ask the same question to you. Do you support the full statutory PFD as laid out in the state constitution? Why or why not?

Stutes: I do NOT. And the reason I don't is we simply cannot afford it. It's just that simple. If we were to follow the existing statute, which I might add, is a 40-year-old statute… I believe it was three years ago where the Alaska Senate sent the Alaska House a bill that did follow it; it would have put us $800 million, that's just under a billion, in the hole in our budget. Alaskans have made it very clear they like their services, whether it be DOT, public safety, education, you can just go right down the list; and they're not real excited about having an income tax. And in order to pay that statute, you would have to have an income tax and depending on how big it was… you either have to fill in that hole or you have to cut services. We just simply can't afford it.

KMXT: Talking about education funding, another topic that comes up frequently, what do you think is an appropriate amount of funding at this point, considering all these conversations about increasing the base student allocation, the current governor's sort of priorities or lack of priorities regarding education funding? You as a candidate, where do you stand on education funding?

Stutes: I believe that we need an increase in the BSA [Base Student Allocation]. I think it's a travesty, absolute travesty, at the end of every year to say to our teachers, ‘well, we hope you have a job next year, but we're not sure because of the Legislature.’

You know, we just don't have the money. Our students and our young people are our resource here in this state, it's pretty clear cut. I believe that it absolutely needs to be funded. To what degree? I have to lean on the people that are more involved in education and the educational committees than I am, and a lot of it is our senator [Gary Stevens]. He's always been very involved in education, and I really lean on him for information. I can tell you one thing, I am adamantly opposed, under any conditions, of taking public money for private education. That's against our state constitution, and I do not support it.

KMXT: Follow up on education. What would you support in the Legislature to help recruit and retain teachers?

Stutes: Not just teachers, public employees. We have to have some kind of decent retirement plan to keep them here. They're not eligible for Social Security. And so it's like, well, what you see is what you get. What's happening is we're training our teachers and our public employees, and after five years, when they're fully vested and they have some history and a little bit of having the ‘been there, done that,’ they take off; and they go down below. And they get a job that more often than not, not only pays them more, but gives them a decent retirement. And I believe that if we had a sustainable, decent retirement... and you know, along those lines, everybody's willing to come to the table, we're not going to have another Tier One [retirement plan]. We're just not, we can't afford it. So my thoughts are, ‘good grief, everybody's willing to come to the table.’ Let's sit down. Let's hash it out. Let's compromise, and let's do something to tell these people, our public employees, you're valuable.

KMXT: Switching topics again, a lack of affordable housing is a major challenge across communities in Alaska, District 5, Kodiak Island itself. So from a legislative point of view, what are some of the solutions that you see that the Alaska Legislature can offer to help Alaskans dealing with this affordable housing crisis?

Stutes: Well, of course, the first thing that comes to mind is we need to loosen up some land. We absolutely need to loosen up the land. And you know, as an example, here in Kodiak just recently, the city agreed to sell some land at... from what I can understand, a lesser price. I try not to get too involved in city or borough projects, because I've got my hands full in the state. What was really nice about this plan that the city is going with is it's a collaborative effort. You know, you've got the feds, you've got the city, you've got the native associations and tribes involved. It's really wonderful to see something like that happening, and if the state would loosen up some land, we could move forward with more of those across the state.

KMXT: So I've asked you about a number of different topics and priorities. But is there anything specific that maybe I haven't brought up, that you would really like to mention or talk about?

Stutes: You know what I'd like to talk about is; if I am fortunate enough to be reelected, I think it's important for people to understand that I work for them. So when they have an issue, that's my job to help them. And if they have a state department that they are having difficulties with or can't get a response from, or anything along those lines, that's my job. And so I noticed that a lot of times I'm a last resort and people say, ‘Oh, I've tried this, and I can't get through.’ Let me help you. Let me help you. That's what I'm there for, is to help you facilitate things that you might be having difficulty with, and anybody that has an issue like that.

KMXT: Okay, final thoughts, closing statements leading up to the election, which is less than two weeks away…

Stutes: I would be grateful for your votes. I have always said that I feel like I have the best district in this state. My constituents have been so supportive of me over the years, it's just overwhelming to me and I couldn't be more proud to represent this district. So I hope that people have their confidence enough in me to send me back to Juneau.