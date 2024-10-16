Interview: U.S. House of Representatives Incumbent Mary Peltola

*Editor's Note: This is not a full transcript of the complete interview between KMXT and Rep. Mary Peltola. However, what is written includes excerpts from the full interview which can be heard in its entirety by clicking on the audio link in this post. This interview was recorded on Oct. 8, 2024 in Kodiak.

Brian Venua, KMXT: Why do you want to go for another term? What are your thoughts about the election cycle this time around, and you know, how does it compare for to the midterm that you won two years ago?

Mary Peltola: So I'm very interested in running again, because we have really been able to secure a lot of wins for Alaska, and that feels great. And there are a lot of wins yet to achieve. We still have so much that we're working on, everything from food security to, you know, fish policies, fish management issues, education, housing, you know, all of the issues are still front burner issues. And, you know, I think there's just a lot of space for advocating for Alaskans to within Congress and explaining Alaska in a way that hopefully folks from the Lower 48 can understand, and just working hard to represent the diversity within Alaska. We're a really diverse state. We have six very unique and distinct regions. And I would argue, 12 distinct regions in our state, and they all have real unique economies and unique interests. And I feel like I'm just getting started.

KMXT: So what are some of your top priorities if elected again this November?

Peltola: Well, fish is always a priority. I think in Alaska, fish really is our identity. And the seafood industry is such an important part of our economy, and we need to make sure that it is renewable and viable for future generations. I think that, you know, for as many issues that matter to me personally, one of the biggest things in the job description is caring about the economy. And Alaska's economy has been in a ditch for about 11 or 12 years. We're coming out of that thanks to projects like Willow.



KMXT: So what are your thoughts on the commercial fishing industry? Obviously, there's been a lot of struggles, like market downturns and processors planning to sell. What are some of your thoughts about addressing some of the current issues that are going on in fisheries?

Peltola: Well commercial fisheries, like I said, is a huge economic engine for Alaska, and over the last two years, we saw unusually high amount of red salmon on the market. I pushed very hard to make sure that there were federal purchases for food programs, and we're really successful in that, and we were able to help, you know the specific area of the salmon industry. Another thing that I think is really important is having the discussion, having venues where each of the user groups can communicate with each other. I think that's really important.

KMXT: So what are some of your plans to address things like climate change, especially in rural places like here in Kodiak or in the villages, especially some of the ones that might be facing things like relocation or that might have significant erosion?

Peltola: Well, climate change is an existential crisis. I don't think one person is going to make a big difference acting alone. This is an Alaskan issue we all need to be collectively working on this at all levels of government, local, state and federal, and I'll definitely be doing anything I can to be a good federal partner in this regard. So one of the things that I'm really proud of, aside from getting Willow approved for the second time, and that project moving forward, is working with the Department of Energy in terms of the Infrastructure Act and being competitive for that, for the competitive funds.

And one of the good grants that we, we did receive from the Department of Energy was a $206.5 million energy grid Resilience Project, and this doesn't affect Kodiak directly, because you all are already on so much renewable energy, but looking at Alaska's road system, the hope is that by 2040 75% of Alaskans, the Alaskans who live along the road system, will be 85% renewable.

KMXT: And then, yeah, is there any other comments that you want to share, especially to Kodiak communities, since you know that's where we are?

Peltola: I have to say that we had a meet and greet [in Kodiak], and it was absolutely wonderful. The people of Kodiak came out, were very hospitable, very encouraging, a lot of expressions of gratitude for the ongoing work in D.C., and that's the way it's been every time I come to Kodiak, it's a really positive experience, with a lot of smiling, happy faces. You know, despite the challenges that we all face, there's such a great attitude and just sense of community and just hospitality in Kodiak. I'm always excited to come back here.