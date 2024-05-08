© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of the Rock

  • Talk of the Rock
    Talk of the Rock: Jock of the Rock
    Jared Griffin
    On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin talks winter and spring sports with Derek Clarkston, sports reporter for the Kodiak Daily Mirror, and Deb Rohrer, KIBSD Activities Director.