Talk of the Rock: Coastal Climate Radio Series Show 3

On today's episode of a special Talk of the Rock, KMXT's Terry Haines hosts the third conversation in a Coastal Climate Radio Series about climate change adaptation in Gulf of Alaska fisheries, and communities, in partnership with the Alaska Ocean Observing System and NOAA Fisheries. This four-part local radio series explores changes in the marine ecosystem from the perspective of fishermen, scientists, and managers.
*Editor's Note: This online episode features audio from the full discussion, which was more than an hour long. Only part of that conversation aired on KMXT during this week's Talk of the Rock, on Jan. 7.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.