Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
October is National Co-op Month, so on this week's Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with Rob Stauffer, Project Director, and Myra Scholze, Board President, with the Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative.
Their Customer Appreciation Day will be Saturday, October 26 at their store: 1420 Selig St. (behind Kodiak Furniture).