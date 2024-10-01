© 2024

Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op

By Jared Griffin
Published October 1, 2024 at 1:13 PM AKDT

October is National Co-op Month, so on this week's Talk of the Rock, host Jared Griffin speaks with Rob Stauffer, Project Director, and Myra Scholze, Board President, with the Kodiak Harvest Food Cooperative.

Their Customer Appreciation Day will be Saturday, October 26 at their store: 1420 Selig St. (behind Kodiak Furniture).

Jared Griffin
