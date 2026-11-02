Midday Report: November 02, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
While many people saw trick-or-treaters knock on their doors this weekend, some in Southeast Alaska were visited by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit Sunday that sought to delay or block election results if Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. And federal officials announce a "surge" in their investigation of alleged ballot-stacking in the U.S. Senate race.