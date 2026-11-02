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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 02, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:40 PM AKST
(Clockwise from center top) Linda Slaght, Barry Bracken, Paul Johnsen and Erica Kludt-Painter. They all donated to Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign for U.S. Senate.
Courtesy photos

(Clockwise from center top) Linda Slaght, Barry Bracken, Paul Johnsen and Erica Kludt-Painter. They all donated to Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign for U.S. Senate. 


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

While many people saw trick-or-treaters knock on their doors this weekend, some in Southeast Alaska were visited by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit Sunday that sought to delay or block election results if Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. And federal officials announce a "surge" in their investigation of alleged ballot-stacking in the U.S. Senate race.

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