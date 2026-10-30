Midday Report: October 30, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered an investigation Wednesday into whether efforts by Democrats to recruit a same-name challenger to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan violated state law. U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola denied involvement in recruiting a second Dan Sullivan in Juneau last night. And former Anchorage mayor and Republican candidate for Alaska governor Dave Bronson says his experience leading the state's largest city puts him ahead of his rivals.