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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 30, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau on Oct. 29, 2026.
(Lisa Phu/KTOO)

U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau on Oct. 29, 2026. 


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered an investigation Wednesday into whether efforts by Democrats to recruit a same-name challenger to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan violated state law. U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola denied involvement in recruiting a second Dan Sullivan in Juneau last night. And former Anchorage mayor and Republican candidate for Alaska governor Dave Bronson says his experience leading the state's largest city puts him ahead of his rivals.


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