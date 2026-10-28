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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 28, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
A voter casts an early vote in Juneau at the State Office Building on Oct. 26, 2026.
(Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

A voter casts an early vote in Juneau at the State Office Building on Oct. 26, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The state is asking a federal judge to immediately dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that aims to block certification of the election results in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski made a surprise endorsement Tuesday in the Alaska governor’s race: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. And polling places in some rural Alaska communities have failed to fully open to voters.

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