Midday Report: October 28, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The state is asking a federal judge to immediately dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit that aims to block certification of the election results in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses. Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski made a surprise endorsement Tuesday in the Alaska governor’s race: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. And polling places in some rural Alaska communities have failed to fully open to voters.