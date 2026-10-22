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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 22, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKDT
Anna Frank accepts the Citizen of the Year Award at the 2025 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Anna Frank accepts the Citizen of the Year Award at the 2025 Alaska Federation of Natives Convention.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Alaska Federation of Natives Convention is this week. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration invited Alaskans at this week's Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage to share ideas for preventing drug trafficking and deaths in the state. And Alaska Native education specialists stressed self-determination and the importance of culture at Tuesday's Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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