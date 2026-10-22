Midday Report: October 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Alaska Federation of Natives Convention is this week. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration invited Alaskans at this week's Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage to share ideas for preventing drug trafficking and deaths in the state. And Alaska Native education specialists stressed self-determination and the importance of culture at Tuesday's Elders and Youth conference in Anchorage.