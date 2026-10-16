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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 16, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:48 PM AKDT
Democrat Mary Peltola (left) and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan participated in Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 15, 2026.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Democrat Mary Peltola (left) and Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan participated in Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media's studio on Oct. 15, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska’s top two candidates for U.S. Senate disparaged and frequently interrupted each other during Debate for the State Thursday night. Southeast cruise ships could be vulnerable to giant tsunamis. And a committee directed with making recommendations for improvements at the state run boarding school in Sitka has delivered its findings to the Alaska Board of Education.

Midday Report
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