Midday Report: October 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska’s top two candidates for U.S. Senate disparaged and frequently interrupted each other during Debate for the State Thursday night. Southeast cruise ships could be vulnerable to giant tsunamis. And a committee directed with making recommendations for improvements at the state run boarding school in Sitka has delivered its findings to the Alaska Board of Education.