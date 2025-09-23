© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 23, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean.
Photo by Petty Officer Second Class Prentice Danner/U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean.

In today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

Democrats and independents in the Alaska state Legislature are urging Congress to preserve federal funding for science and research. A project to map out the Pacific Northwest’s critical mineral potential Was frozen and put under review in February. And the U.S. Coast Guard is proposing a new two-way shipping route along the northern Alaska coast.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes