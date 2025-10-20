Midday Report: October 20, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Anchorage city leaders voted Friday to extend an emergency declaration as the city welcomes hundreds of people displaced by heavy flooding in Western Alaska. Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited two Western Alaska villages to assess the damage left by high winds and flooding. Dozens of attendees at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention stood in protest during U.S. Sen.Dan Sullivan’s speech.