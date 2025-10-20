© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 20, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Dan Flores, right, was among those who stood to protest during U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's speech at the 2025 AFN convention in Anchorage on Oct. 17.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Dan Flores, right, was among those who stood to protest during U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan's speech at the 2025 AFN convention in Anchorage on Oct. 17.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Anchorage city leaders voted Friday to extend an emergency declaration as the city welcomes hundreds of people displaced by heavy flooding in Western Alaska. Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited two Western Alaska villages to assess the damage left by high winds and flooding. Dozens of attendees at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention stood in protest during U.S. Sen.Dan Sullivan’s speech.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes