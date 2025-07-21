Midday Report: July 21, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: 20,000 pounds of groceries finally arrived on St. Paul Island after more than a month of delays, the Environmental Protection Agency is sticking with its veto of the proposed Pebble Mine, Mike Sfraga, the former Ambassador to the Arctic is UAF's new interim chancellor, the state is being called to seize more animals from a wildlife facility outside Haines, a commercial contractor helping fight fires was vandalized, and the Doyon Foundation was awarded millions to focus on a language learning game.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.