KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: July 21, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKDT
An empty animal enclosure at the Kroschel Films Wildlife Center in Mosquito Lake near Haines.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
In today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: 20,000 pounds of groceries finally arrived on St. Paul Island after more than a month of delays, the Environmental Protection Agency is sticking with its veto of the proposed Pebble Mine, Mike Sfraga, the former Ambassador to the Arctic is UAF's new interim chancellor, the state is being called to seize more animals from a wildlife facility outside Haines, a commercial contractor helping fight fires was vandalized, and the Doyon Foundation was awarded millions to focus on a language learning game.

