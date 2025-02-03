© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 3, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters in the Cabinet Room in the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The U.S. Senate has so far confirmed eight of President Trump's cabinet picks, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The upper Kuskokwim River communities of McGrath and Kalskag were shaken by a rare magnitude 5.2 earthquake. And Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled his plan to fund education.

