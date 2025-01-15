© 2025

Midday Report: January 15, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKST
An aerial view of the Salcha property that will house the proposed Interior Alaska State Veterans Cemetery.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


The federal Office of Subsistence Management has a new director. A project to build Alaska’s first state-run veterans cemetery received a $7 million grant last week. And lawmakers are once again pushing to revive a pension system for state and local government workers in Alaska, including teachers.

Terry Haines
