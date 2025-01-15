Midday Report: January 15, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The federal Office of Subsistence Management has a new director. A project to build Alaska’s first state-run veterans cemetery received a $7 million grant last week. And lawmakers are once again pushing to revive a pension system for state and local government workers in Alaska, including teachers.