KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Dec. 30, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 30, 2024 at 1:03 PM AKST
A chunk of stibnite, which contains more than 70% antimony, from Felix Gold’s Treasure Creek project near Fairbanks.
(Photo by Max Graham/Northern Journal)
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:


Mary Peltola speaks with Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin about her tenure, and future. A company wants to mine a substance called antimony near Fairbanks after a ban on exports of the substance by China. And the world's best helicopter skiing is in Haines, Alaska.
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
