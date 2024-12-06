Midday Report: December 6, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Tribal members from Wrangell were introduced on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, where they blessed the Capitol Christmas tree. According to a study, building a pipeline between the North Slope and Southcentral Alaska would be cheaper than importing gas from other countries. And a new art installation opening in Homer is a wild ride through space, time – and textiles.