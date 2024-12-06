© 2024

Midday Report: December 6, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKST
The 2024 Capitol Christmas tree, from Wrangell, Alaska.
US Forest Service.
The 2024 Capitol Christmas tree, from Wrangell, Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Tribal members from Wrangell were introduced on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, where they blessed the Capitol Christmas tree. According to a study, building a pipeline between the North Slope and Southcentral Alaska would be cheaper than importing gas from other countries. And a new art installation opening in Homer is a wild ride through space, time – and textiles.
