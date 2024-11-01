Midday Report: November 01, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A Kenai grand jury indicted two Alaska State Troopers on felony assault charges in connection to a violent arrest of the wrong man. Providence Alaska is introducing a new system in which telenurses work alongside bedside nurses. And the City of Seward is receiving nearly $46 million in federal funding to add shore power to its cruise ship port.