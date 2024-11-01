© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 01, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:42 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers Sgt. Joseph Miller (left) and Jason Woodruff (right) pleaded not guilty to assault in Kenai District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.
(Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)
Alaska State Troopers Sgt. Joseph Miller (left) and Jason Woodruff (right) pleaded not guilty to assault in Kenai District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A Kenai grand jury indicted two Alaska State Troopers on felony assault charges in connection to a violent arrest of the wrong man. Providence Alaska is introducing a new system in which telenurses work alongside bedside nurses. And the City of Seward is receiving nearly $46 million in federal funding to add shore power to its cruise ship port.
Midday Report
