Midday Report: October 02, 2024

A man was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a double-trailer ore-hauling truck on the Richardson Highway. The Tustumena has canceled all of its sailings through Sunday so it can be repaired. And Ketchikan hosted a celebration last week to officially proclaim September 10th as Nettie Jones Day.