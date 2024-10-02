© 2024

Midday Report: October 02, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKDT
Descendants of Irene and Nettie Jones stand with artist Matt Hamilton in front of his installation at Schoenbar Middle School depicting the Jones women.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A man was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a double-trailer ore-hauling truck on the Richardson Highway. The Tustumena has canceled all of its sailings through Sunday so it can be repaired. And Ketchikan hosted a celebration last week to officially proclaim September 10th as Nettie Jones Day.

