KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:39 PM AKDT
No Kings protesters in Sitka.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


More than 400 Sitkans turned out Saturday to speak out against what they call an escalating abuse of power by President Donald Trump. Gubernatorial hopeful Tom Begich kicked off a statewide listening tour on the Kenai Peninsula last weekend. And Alaska Congressman Nick Begich on Saturday delivered his first address to the Alaska Federation of Natives.

