Midday Report: October 21, 2025

More than 400 Sitkans turned out Saturday to speak out against what they call an escalating abuse of power by President Donald Trump. Gubernatorial hopeful Tom Begich kicked off a statewide listening tour on the Kenai Peninsula last weekend. And Alaska Congressman Nick Begich on Saturday delivered his first address to the Alaska Federation of Natives.