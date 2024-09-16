© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 16, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
A chunk of rock containing graphite picked up from the surface of the Graphite Creek site.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska received $15 million in funding from the U.S. E.P.A. that they will use to expand composting. Tribes and Indigenous groups from across the country met in Anchorage this week for a national conference on climate. And a remote site in western Alaska may become the country's first new graphite mine since the 1950's.

