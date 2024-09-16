Midday Report: September 16, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska received $15 million in funding from the U.S. E.P.A. that they will use to expand composting. Tribes and Indigenous groups from across the country met in Anchorage this week for a national conference on climate. And a remote site in western Alaska may become the country's first new graphite mine since the 1950's.