Midday Report: September 11, 2024

On today's Midday report with host Terry Haines: A regional native organization is trying to raise awareness about dementia across the Aleutian Chain. The two officers who shot and killed a Juneau during a standoff earlier this summer will not face criminal charges. And the two Alaska State Troopers charged with assault after arresting the wrong person in Kenai pleaded not guilty in Kenai District Court.