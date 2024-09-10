Midday Report: September 10, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A new study has identified high levels of mercury stored in permafrost along the Yukon River. Alaska librarians are cautiously optimistic that a state agency will restore a big cut in funding. And there could me a mental health upside to Sitka's extended internet outage.