KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 10, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:31 PM AKDT
A 2022 drone image of the Yukon River and its floodplain downstream from Beaver, Alaska, shows accumulations of sediments harboring mercury.
Michael P. Lamb / USC Dornsife
A 2022 drone image of the Yukon River and its floodplain downstream from Beaver, Alaska, shows accumulations of sediments harboring mercury.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A new study has identified high levels of mercury stored in permafrost along the Yukon River. Alaska librarians are cautiously optimistic that a state agency will restore a big cut in funding. And there could me a mental health upside to Sitka's extended internet outage.

Terry Haines
