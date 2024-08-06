© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 6, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:01 PM AKDT
Water fills the streets and floods houses in the Mendenhall Valley early morning on July 6, 2024.
Courtesy of Rich Ross
/
KTOO
Water fills the streets and floods houses in the Mendenhall Valley early morning on July 6, 2024.

On today's Midday report with Host Brian Venua: Mendenhall Valley has significant flooding for the second year in a row, Kodiak Economic Development Corporation has a new executive director, U.S. Coast Guard call off search and rescue for a boat near Homer, and there was an attempted murder in Kotzebue.

Midday Report
Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua
Latest Episodes