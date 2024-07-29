© 2024

Midday Report - July 29, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:53 PM AKDT
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: An inside look into paralytic shellfish toxin testing going on at Kodiak beaches, a missing woman from Kodiak Island could possibly be a victim of convicted murderer Brian Smith, and what's going on with that invasive plant hawkweed.

