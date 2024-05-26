© 2024

Historical Kodiak prior to the 1964 earthquake and tsunami.
Kodiak's Historic Bars
Hosted by Davis Hovey
,
Lynn Walker

Kodiak’s Historic Bars – co-curated with Douglas Vandegraft, Toby Sullivan, and Jim Ramaglia – explores how bars have been part of Kodiak’s social glue for over 100 years. This special three part series accompanies the Kodiak History Museum’s newest exhibit. This project is supported by a Grant-in-Aid from the Alaska State Museum.

