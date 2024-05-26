Kodiak's Historic Bars
Kodiak’s Historic Bars – co-curated with Douglas Vandegraft, Toby Sullivan, and Jim Ramaglia – explores how bars have been part of Kodiak’s social glue for over 100 years. This special three part series accompanies the Kodiak History Museum’s newest exhibit. This project is supported by a Grant-in-Aid from the Alaska State Museum.
Latest Episodes
This is the final episode of this three part series, which accompanies the Kodiak History Museum’s special exhibit. In this show we talk about three major events during the history of bars in Kodiak.
For this show we focus on the people who were instrumental in Kodiak Historic bars or have their own history tied to a specific establishment. Overall we will share many of their stories and hear from them directly.
This project was born out of the Kodiak History Museum’s temporary exhibit process. We discuss how this exhibit, developed and co-curated with Doug Vandegraft, Toby Sullivan, and Jim Ramaglia, breaks down the history of Kodiak’s bars.