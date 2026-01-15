© 2026

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 15 January 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:38 AM AKST
Seiners in the fourth opening of the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery, in 2014.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KUCB's Maggie Nelson reports that a major pollock processor will employ fewer foreign workers, KCAW's Katherine Rose says the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is a go (if anyone goes) and the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank is closing up shop, according to KMXT's Davis Hovey.

