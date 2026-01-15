Alaska Fisheries Report 15 January 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KUCB's Maggie Nelson reports that a major pollock processor will employ fewer foreign workers, KCAW's Katherine Rose says the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is a go (if anyone goes) and the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank is closing up shop, according to KMXT's Davis Hovey.